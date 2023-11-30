Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $207.67 on Monday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 55.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

