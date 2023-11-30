ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $3.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRQR. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Chardan Capital raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.