Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl Sells 493 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $17,353.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

  On Wednesday, September 13th, James Offerdahl sold 493 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $16,515.50.

QTWO stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $37.39.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in Q2 by 347.0% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 681.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

