Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl Sells 493 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $17,353.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Offerdahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, James Offerdahl sold 493 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $16,515.50.

QTWO stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $37.39.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in Q2 by 347.0% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 681.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

