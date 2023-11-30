Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

TRN opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $821.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.41 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $290,459.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,245,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 773,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,967,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

