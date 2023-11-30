Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Cut by Analyst

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,047 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after purchasing an additional 99,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Zumiez by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 148,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zumiez by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,119 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

