Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.09.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $135.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average is $132.59. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

