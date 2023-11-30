Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $147.00 at TD Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

RL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $129.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

