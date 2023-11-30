Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11,888.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,110.13%. The company had revenue of $277.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $371,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,864,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

