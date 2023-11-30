Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,752.44 ($34.77).

A number of analysts have commented on REL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.16) to GBX 3,170 ($40.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($41.30) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, November 10th. Investec raised Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.00) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.99) to GBX 2,860 ($36.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Relx

Relx Price Performance

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 3,046 ($38.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,889.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,685.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 2,272 ($28.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,090 ($39.03). The company has a market capitalization of £57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,347.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.