Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,752.44 ($34.77).
A number of analysts have commented on REL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.16) to GBX 3,170 ($40.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($41.30) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, November 10th. Investec raised Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.00) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.99) to GBX 2,860 ($36.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
