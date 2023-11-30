Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance

CVE AEP opened at C$1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$59.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.14. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.44.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of C$11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.90 million.

About Atlas Engineered Products

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.