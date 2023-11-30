Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $934.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Allan Dicks bought 2,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $393,385 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

