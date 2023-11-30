RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

RH stock opened at $270.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.27. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $170,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in RH by 187.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in RH by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after buying an additional 289,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

