Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,789.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,789.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,311 shares of company stock worth $5,158,574. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Loop Capital lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $106.75 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $108.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

