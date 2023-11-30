Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $190.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOW. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

