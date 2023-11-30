Royal Bank of Canada Increases NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Price Target to $11.00

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.78% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSE NXE opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.90.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
