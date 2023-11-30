Royal Bank of Canada Increases NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Price Target to $11.00

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.78% from the stock’s previous close.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE NXE opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

