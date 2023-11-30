Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $664,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,672,287 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on R. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of R opened at $107.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.48. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.