Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Saia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,760,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $383.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.13 and a 200-day moving average of $376.20. Saia has a 52-week low of $204.02 and a 52-week high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Get Free Report

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.