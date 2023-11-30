Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $105,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Saia by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Saia by 1.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.11.

Saia Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $383.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.20. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.