SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.29.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $159.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in SAP by 44.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in SAP by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 122,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 60,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

