Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 120,734 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,250,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.