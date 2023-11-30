Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 303.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,712,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.21 and a one year high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

