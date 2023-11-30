Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 417.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

