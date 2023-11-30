Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 557 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,179,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,493,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

