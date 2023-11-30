Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 85,887 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 12.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $2,829,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $44.44 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.46.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

About M.D.C.

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.