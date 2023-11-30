Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851,629 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,214,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in FibroGen by 91.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 1,262,173 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 894,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $12,641,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 189.81%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

