Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Autoliv by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after buying an additional 326,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.3 %

Autoliv stock opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $104.05.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

