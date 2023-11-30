Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Enovis were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enovis by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enovis by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $12,061,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

Enovis stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

