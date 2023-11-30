Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $53,107.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,075.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,256. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

