Schroder Investment Management Group Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,348 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Qualys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.50 and its 200-day moving average is $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $184.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,482 shares of company stock worth $4,443,490 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.