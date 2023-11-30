Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,998,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,289,000 after acquiring an additional 42,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

