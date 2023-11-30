Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $81.63 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

