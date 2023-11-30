Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 142 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

NYSE ED opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.78.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

