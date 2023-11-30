Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 185.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,640 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

