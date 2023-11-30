Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,771 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

