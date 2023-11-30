Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,371 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,102,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $78,338,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $100.09 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

