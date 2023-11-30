Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 144,767 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 144,767 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $244.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.