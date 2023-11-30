Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 150,300 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,011,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 757,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,439,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 110,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63,420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

