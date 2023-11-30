Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 165,394 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after buying an additional 9,617,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,397,000 after buying an additional 917,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,033,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after purchasing an additional 192,220 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 119,054 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.77). Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -184.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

