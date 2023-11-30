Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 181,238 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181,238 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First American Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 728,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

