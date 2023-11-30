Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 196,570 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196,570 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CSL opened at $275.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $289.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.30 and its 200 day moving average is $256.59.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

