Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,188 Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Snap One were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 154,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap One by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Snap One by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Snap One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $270.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNPO

About Snap One

(Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.