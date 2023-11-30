Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 44,086 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,086 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $180.44 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $181.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

