Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 68,387 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,387 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

SBCF stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

