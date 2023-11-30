Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $11.30 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Trex Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TREX opened at $70.21 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

