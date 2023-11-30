Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $9.48 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 712,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 530,864 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the period.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.72. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

