Scott Fitzgerald Sells 1,712 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $65,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 471 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $18,166.47.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,326 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $89,434.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,582 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $61,286.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $133,600.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $146,560.00.

Intapp Trading Up 0.7 %

INTA stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $291,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

