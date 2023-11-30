Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SMG opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,649,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,336,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 320,829 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

