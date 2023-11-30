Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FERG. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.8 %

Ferguson stock opened at $168.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $171.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

