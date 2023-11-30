Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,086,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $23,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Up 2.2 %

DCI opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.