Sei Investments Co. Purchases 23,101 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ATI were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $50,336,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth $49,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ATI by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 662,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ATI by 105.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 606,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:ATI opened at $42.49 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Get Our Latest Report on ATI

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.